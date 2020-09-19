Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army deploys additional brigade on LoC to plug infiltration from Pakistan

With Pakistan Army trying hard to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has deployed additional 3,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir to plug any such infiltration attempts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:22 IST
Army deploys additional brigade on LoC to plug infiltration from Pakistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By By Ajit K Dubey With Pakistan Army trying hard to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has deployed additional 3,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir to plug any such infiltration attempts.

"An additional brigade has been deployed on the LoC to plug infiltration and this move has given good results too," top sources told ANI. The additional troops deployed on the LoC have been successful in foiling almost all the major attempts of infiltration and terrorists have not been allowed to cross over, they said.

Sources said the Pakistan Army has failed to achieve much success in pushing terrorists this year and there would be multiple attempts to do so before higher reaches close down by October-November due to heavy snowfall. Indian Army is fully active on the LoC and troops recently foiled an infiltration attempt from North Kashmir's Gurez sector.

Sources said at present, a couple of extra battalions of the Pakistan Army are present on the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir but it cannot be said that they are there to build pressure on India in support of the Chinese Army. Even if the Pakistanis try to do so, the Indian Army is well prepared to deal with such a situation, they said.

Pakistan has also been trying to increase ceasefire violations and the Army chief visited Srinagar to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, the Army Chief visited forward locations on the LoC and took a first-hand review of the operational preparedness of troops there.

In Srinagar, the Army Chief was briefed on security situation by the senior officials of the Chinar Corps, they said. Pakistan Army has increased ceasefire violations along the LoC at a time when India and China are engaged in conflict over territorial issues in the Eastern Ladakh sector. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Centre rejects study which claims India is world's largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide

The Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected the findings of a study which claimed that India is the worlds largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide SO2 and informed the Rajya Sabha that 18 units for flue-gas desulphurization were ...

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for the common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh ...

India's external debt up nearly 3 pc to USD 559 bn at March-end

Indias total external debt increased by 2.8 per cent to USD 558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, according to a report released by the Finance Ministry. The external debt stood at USD 543 b...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit around 1140 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.Prelimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020