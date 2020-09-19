Left Menu
Raj: 45-yr-old woman raped in Alwar; 5 held

"Initially, the victims kept quiet but when the accused circulated the video clip, their relatives came to know about it and a police case was registered on September 17,” the deputy SP said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:12 IST
A 45-year old woman was allegedly raped in front of her nephew who was also forced to sexually assault her in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday. The accused also shot a video of the incident and circulated it following which an FIR was registered, they said. Of the six people named in the FIR, the police have caught five including two minors and efforts are on to nab the sixth accused, deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Singh said.

Those arrested have been identified as Aasam alias Ghunta (35) -- the main accused, Sahud (19) and Waris (25). Two minors have been apprehended while the search for the sixth accused -- Imran is on, police said. SP Bhiwadi Ram Moorty inspected the spot of the alleged crime on Saturday and interrogated the accused. The incident occurred in a hilly area close to the border under Tijara Police Station in Bhiwadi on September 14 when the woman along with her 25-year-old nephew was returning home after giving some money to her relative in a nearby village The accused caught hold of them near the hills and while one of them, identified as Aasam, raped the woman,others molested her. The accused also tied the hands of her nephew and later forced him to sexually assault the woman.

“They also shot a video clip of the incident and threatened to circulate if they informed anyone about the incident, " the deputy SP said. "Initially, the victims kept quiet but when the accused circulated the video clip, their relatives came to know about it and a police case was registered on September 17,” the deputy SP said. The SP has directed the police team to complete the investigation and file a chargesheet in the case as soon as possible, Singh said.

He said that efforts were being made to identify all those who forwarded the video and action against them will also be taken under the IT act. A similar incident had taken place in April last year in Thanagazi area of the district when a woman was gangraped in front of her husband. The couple had kept quiet initially but registered a case after the accused circulated a video clip of the crime.

