Attempt to smuggle hashish from Kashmir to Mumbai foiled, two arrested: J-K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two suspected inter-state narcotic smugglers on Saturday and claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge cache of high-grade hashish from Kashmir Valley to Mumbai. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Anti-narcotics Task Force) Vinay Sharma, they intercepted a truck parked near the Tawi bridge on the Nagrota-Narwal bypass road and recovered 35 kg hashish concealed in boxes containing apples.

He said the truck driver and his helper, both residents of Ajmer in Rajasthan, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Sharma said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Ali Mohammad and Aamin Khan, were transporting the consignment from Kashmir to Mumbai.

"Sustained questioning of the accused is going on and we are working to unearth all links of the drug dealers," he said. The police officer said they are looking into all possible angles in the case including cross-border smuggling.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a suspected drug peddler, identified as Munish Kumar, and recovered five-gram heroin from his possession in the Katra area of Reasi district on Saturday. Kumar has been booked under the NDPS act and is being interrogated, a police spokesman said.