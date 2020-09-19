BSF apprehends 4 B'deshi nationals for illegally entering the country

BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for illegally crossing the international boundary and entering India, a statement by the border force said on Saturday. They were caught crossing the international boundary illegally near Ghojadanga border outpost in North 24 Parganas district, it said.

On preliminary interrogations, the apprehended persons revealed that all of them were Bangladeshi nationals. Three of them work as masons in Kolkata, while the fourth is a tailor in Bangladesh. The masons had returned to Bangladesh a few days ago to meet their families and were on their way to the city with the help of a Bangladeshi tout, the statement said.

The fourth person said that he had been asked by his uncle to travel to Chennai with him for tailoring work there, it said. All the four apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh(BGB), the BSF statement added.