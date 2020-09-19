NPPA asks state drug controllers to prevent hoarding , black marketing of medical oxygen

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has written a letter to all state drug controllers to take strong action to prevent hoarding and black marketing of medical oxygen in their states. In the letter, NPPA Chairperson Shubhra Singh said the increase in a number of COVID-19 cases in the country has resulted in a surge of demand for medical oxygen.

"The government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. Many of the states/UTs are dependent on the medical oxygen supply from other states/UTs. Hence its uninterrupted availability is of utmost importance," she added. The letter said that cases of shortage, black marketing and hoarding have been reported in the media. It pointed out that medical oxygen (inhalation) is a scheduled drug under Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013. "It is directed to ensure a strict vigil on the situation and undertake strong action under the provisions of Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to prevent black marketing and hoarding of the drug," the letter said.

The action was taken in case of black marketing, hoarding and profiteering may be intimated to this office immediately, it added.