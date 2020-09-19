Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM orders recruitment of 31,661 posts in Basic Education Department within a week

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave instructions for the completion of the recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in the Department of Basic Education within one week.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:37 IST
UP CM orders recruitment of 31,661 posts in Basic Education Department within a week
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave instructions for the completion of the recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in the Department of Basic Education within one week. According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, an official spokesperson informed that the Basic Education Department had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam for the recruitment of 69,000 teachers on January 6 of last year.

"As per a government order issued on January 7, 2019, the cut-off percentage in this exam was fixed at a minimum of 65 per cent for the general category and a minimum of 60 per cent for backward and other reserved categories, after the exam on January 6," the statement said. It added that certain examinees had filed writ petitions in the High Court against the government and on March 29, 2020, the Court passed an order in favour of the State Government on the main petition of Ram Sharan Maurya versus the State Government and others.

"In this regard, deciding the Special Leave Petition (SLP) of Ram Sharan Maurya versus State Government and others, the Supreme Court, on May 21, 2020, directed the State Government to complete the recruitment process on all the posts except the posts of those assistant teachers which are held by Shiksha Mitras. Hence, the Chief Minister has ordered to complete the process to fill up 31,661 posts in a week's time," said Uttar Pradesh government's spokesperson. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday thanked Colombian President Ivan Duque for his stance against Venezuelas President Nicolas Maduro and pledged continued assistance to help fight drug trafficking. In the fourth stop on his tou...

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...

Biggest Thai protest in years cheers calls for monarchy reform

Tens of thousands of people joined the biggest protest in years in Thailand on Saturday, cheering calls to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorns monarchy as well as for the removal of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Cha...

Rugby-Goode guides Saracens past favourites Leinster and into Champions Cup semis

Holders Saracens stormed into the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup after quelling a spirited Leinster comeback to win 25-17 at Dublins Aviva Stadium on Saturday in a keenly-contested rematch of last seasons title clash.Four-time ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020