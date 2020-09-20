LS member N K Premachandran tests positive for coronavirus

LS member N K Premachandran tests positive for coronavirusPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:51 IST
Lok Sabha member and RSP leader N K Premachandran has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Sunday
He has been admitted to AIIMS here
The leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) from Kerala has been attending the current Lok Sabha session and was also actively participating in discussions.
