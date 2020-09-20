New benches at Calcutta HC for hearing criminal cases against lawmakers

The chief justice of the Calcutta High Court has constituted two division benches and a single bench for taking up criminal cases involving sitting and former lawmakers and ponzi scheme matters, according to a notification issued by the registrar general. The benches were set up by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan for an expeditious hearing of such cases.

A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Suvra Ghosh and a single bench of Justice Bibek Chowdhury will take up criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs from Monday, registrar general Rai Chattopadhyay said in the notification issued on Saturday. Another division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Jay Sengupta will take up ponzi scheme matters from September 25, she added.