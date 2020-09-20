Man, son held for smuggling gold worth Rs 54.7 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs

A man and his son have been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 54.7 lakh, an official statement said on Sunday. They were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Saturday.

“The customs officers recovered 200 pieces, cut out of a cylindrical rod of gold, concealed in the beads of handcrafted artificial jewellery, total weighing 1.18 kg,” it said. The recovered gold is valued at Rs 54.7 lakh, the statement issued by the customs department said.

Both the accused have been arrested, it said, adding that they also admitted to having smuggled into the country gold worth over Rs 2 crore in the past..