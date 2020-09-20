Four held for selling illicit liquor with fake labels

Four people have been arrested here for allegedly selling illicit liquor using labels of popular brands, police said on Sunday

Superintendent of Police S Anand on Sunday said, "Following a tip-off that illicit liquor is being sold using wrappers/labels of branded liquor companies for the past some days, police busted the factory involved in making the illicit liquor. Vikas Gupta, Pratap Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Chaman Kumar were arrested from the factory premises." A large number of bottles, barcodes, wrappers/labels, flavour and chemical used in making the illicit liquor was recovered, police said

The accused were sent to jail and action will be initiated against them under the Gangsters Act, police said.