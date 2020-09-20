Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media

It was the only Gulf Arab state to witness a sizeable pro-democracy uprising in the 2011 "Arab Spring", from a largely Shi'ite opposition movement, which it quashed with Saudi and Emirati help. Interior ministry investigations showed a new terrorist group called the "Qassem Soleimani Brigade" was planning to attack several public and security structures in Bahrain, the media reports said.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:54 IST
Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a "terrorist attack" backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and a local Bahraini newspaper reported, both citing Bahrain's interior ministry.

Bahrain, host to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and other international naval operations, has often accused Shi'ite Muslim Iran of seeking to subvert the kingdom, which has a Shi'ite majority and is ruled by Sunnis. It was the only Gulf Arab state to witness a sizeable pro-democracy uprising in the 2011 "Arab Spring", from a largely Shi'ite opposition movement, which it quashed with Saudi and Emirati help.

Interior ministry investigations showed a new terrorist group called the "Qassem Soleimani Brigade" was planning to attack several public and security structures in Bahrain, the media reports said. The group also tracked several personal guards of "important personalities" in Bahrain as part of a plot to assassinate them, local newspaper Akhbar al-Khaleej said.

The attacks were planned to avenge the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January by a U.S. drone strike. Bahrain's security forces said they foiled the planned attacks after finding an explosive device in the Badei area meant to target a visiting foreign delegation.

The media reports did not say when the attack was meant to have taken place, but said a case was being prepared against 18 accused, of which nine are now in Iran. Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in establishing relations with Israel on Sept. 11, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

The deal has led to a surge in popular anger but analysts argue it strengthens the government, since traditional allies are more likely to turn a blind eye to any further crackdown.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

It was difficult to see game turn in different directions: Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said it was difficult to comprehend the ebbs and flows of a roller coaster IPL match against Kings XI Punjab which ended in a Super Over win for his side. Marcus Stoinis all-round brilliance along with...

Tennis-Halep to meet Pliskova in Italian Open title clash

Top seed Simona Halep overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final and stay on course for her third straight WTA title.Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Dubai ti...

COVID-19: Three vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trial, Vardhan tells Parliament

The government is giving all necessary support for development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country and three vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trial, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Parliamen...

Opposition parties in Pak to hold countrywide protest to oust PM Khan

Pakistans major Opposition parties on Sunday demanded immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government. A 26-point joint resolution was adopted by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020