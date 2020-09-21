Lance Naik commits suicide at Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:58 IST
The body of a Lance Naik of the Indian Army was found hanging from a tree inside the campus of Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) here, the third case of unnatural death in the campus within three week's time. "Lance Naik Jaswant Singh of Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh hailing from Magarpur village in Haryana was found hanging from a tree on Saturday evening," Anuj Oraon, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ramgarh said. Police registered a case in this regard at the Ramgarh town police station on the basis of a complaint by Subedar Guljar Singh of the Sikh Regimental Centre here.
Earlier in the first week of September, two jawans drowned in a lake inside the centre while undergoing training, police said.
