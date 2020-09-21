Left Menu
Multi-pronged approach adopted to strengthen protection along border with Pakistan: MHA

A multi-pronged approach has been adopted by the government to strengthen border protection along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:45 IST
Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A multi-pronged approach has been adopted by the government to strengthen border protection along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday. The Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, in a written reply in the Upper House, said, "Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen border protection, which inter-alia includes strengthening of border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment of border guarding forces along International Border/Line of Control, construction of border fencing."

The reply to a question posed by MP Jyotiraditya Scindia further adds that improved technological surveillance, weapons and equipment for security forces, improved intelligence and operational coordination are also being carried out. Apart from these, the forces are also conducting special operations based on vulnerability mapping, anti-tunnelling exercise and are also taking pro-active action against intruders. (ANI)

