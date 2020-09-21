Four-seater aircraft crashes in UP, one dead

A four-seater aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Monday, leaving one of the pilots dead, official sources said. The aircraft, used for training pilots, crashed into a field around 11.30 pm, they said. The aircraft belonged to the Centre-run flying-training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA), located in Amethi, the sources said.

The Azamgarh Police said its personnel and senior officials were at the spot overseeing the rescue and relief operation. Further details awaited, it said.