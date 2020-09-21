AS Judge recuses from Rs 8.1K cr bank loan fraud case against Sterling Biotech owners

An Additional Sessions Judge hearing the Rs 8,100-crore bank loan fraud case against the owners of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech group and others recused himself from hearing the matter on Monday, saying he was approached by one of the parties in the case. ASJ Dharmendra Rana said he was "shocked" as he was approached by one of his classmates on behalf of the accused while terming the incident as "unfortunate".

The judge sent all the cases related to Sterling Biotech to the District Judge, who is likely to reassign the matter before another judge. "I don't feel like pursuing the matter. It's very embarrassing and I am recusing and posting the matter before District Judge.

"It's very unfortunate that after hearing the full matter I have to recuse..," the ASJ told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and ED's special prosecutor Nitesh Rana, both appearing for the agency. The judge was scheduled to pass the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking to declare the company's owners as fugitive economic offenders under a new law, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain said.

The District Judge is likely to take up the matter later in the day.