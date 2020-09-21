Fire at Foreign Post Office in Mumbai; no injury

A fire broke out in the Foreign Post Office at the Exchange building in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a fire official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire broke out around 1.15 pm in the Foreign Post Office located on the second floor of the Exchange building no.2 on Walchand Hirachand Marg, the official said. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also has its office on the building's third floor.

"It was a level 'zero' (minor) fire. Water tankers and fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused," the official said. Some office furniture and stationery were gutted in the fire which was caused due to a short-circuit, he said.

