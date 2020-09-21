COVID-19: Orissa HC to remain closed for two days for sanitisation

The Orissa High Court was closed for two days for sanitisation purposes after various cases were reported from several departments of the court, the Registrar General of the High Court said on Monday.

The court premises will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

"Following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases in some sections of the Orissa High Court, it will remain closed for two days September 21st and 22nd (Today and Tomorrow) for the purpose of sanitisation of the entire premises of the High Court," the Registrar General said. (ANI)