Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Orissa HC to remain closed for two days for sanitisation

The Orissa High Court was closed for two days for sanitisation purposes after various cases were reported from several departments of the court, the Registrar General of the High Court said on Monday.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:38 IST
COVID-19: Orissa HC to remain closed for two days for sanitisation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Orissa High Court was closed for two days for sanitisation purposes after various cases were reported from several departments of the court, the Registrar General of the High Court said on Monday.

The court premises will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

"Following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases in some sections of the Orissa High Court, it will remain closed for two days September 21st and 22nd (Today and Tomorrow) for the purpose of sanitisation of the entire premises of the High Court," the Registrar General said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss report 1,095 new coronavirus cases

The number of people tested positive for infections with the new coronavirus has risen by 1,095, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Monday.It has now reported 50,378 cases, up from 49,283 on Friday. The death toll increas...

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet as one of its crew flying the multi-role aircraft, official sources said on Monday. The woman pilot has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was...

Guj CM talks religion, sanskar at UPSC training centre event

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said a UPSC training centre set up by the Gujarat University and Jain International Organisation JIO will help train administrators who know about the Upanishad religious texts, needed to make people ...

CSA will appoint 'someone else' as Test skipper; Quinton's workload pretty high: Mark Boucher

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher feels that limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has too much workload to handle and the management will look for a new face to lead the Test side. Proteas former Test skipper Faf du Plessis stepped down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020