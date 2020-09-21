Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt files plea in SC over its Maratha quota stay order

"I apprised Pawar saheb on the same today and understood his views, Chavan told reporters here after meeting the NCP chief, whose party is an ally of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. The Supreme Court earlier this month stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:45 IST
Maha govt files plea in SC over its Maratha quota stay order
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has filed an application before a larger bench of the Supreme Court, seeking vacation of the apex court's stay on implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education, an official statement said on Monday. The government's move comes amidst protests by pro- quota organisations representing the community in parts of the state over the issue.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar here to discuss the state governments efforts to vacate the Supreme Court's stay on implementing the Maratha quota in jobs and education. Chavan, who heads the Maharashtra cabinet subcommittee on Maratha quota, met Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre here.

"We had earlier discussed with Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) the legal issues in connection with vacating the Supreme Courts stay on implementing Maratha quota. "I apprised Pawar saheb on the same today and understood his views, Chavan told reporters here after meeting the NCP chief, whose party is an ally of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

The Supreme Court earlier this month stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed. A three-judge bench headed by Justice L N Rao had referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

The apex court had said the status of those who have already taken benefits of the 2018 law shall not be disturbed. The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable, and said quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $1m aid project to deploy centralized air-conditioning systems

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 1 million knowledge and support technical assistance project to deploy smart, energy-efficient, and disease resilient centralized air-conditioning CAC systems in its developing member countries ...

Swiss report 1,095 new coronavirus cases

The number of people tested positive for infections with the new coronavirus has risen by 1,095, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Monday.It has now reported 50,378 cases, up from 49,283 on Friday. The death toll increas...

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet as one of its crew flying the multi-role aircraft, official sources said on Monday. The woman pilot has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was...

Guj CM talks religion, sanskar at UPSC training centre event

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said a UPSC training centre set up by the Gujarat University and Jain International Organisation JIO will help train administrators who know about the Upanishad religious texts, needed to make people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020