If agriculture bills are a watershed moment, why aren't farmers celebrating? asks KTR

Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday asked that if the Agriculture Bills 2020 are truly a "watershed moment," then why is no farmer celebrating? Taking to Twitter, Rao wrote, "When Telangana legislature passed the farmer-friendly Revenue Bill last week, there was widespread jubilation and cheer among farming community across the state. If the Agriculture Bills 2020 are truly a watershed moment, why is no farmer celebrating and why are NDA allies resigning?"

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote. Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)