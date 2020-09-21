EU sanctions more firms accused of breaking Libya arms embargo, diplomats say

EU sanctions more firms accused of breaking Libya arms embargo, diplomats sayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:36 IST
European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose economic sanctions on two individuals and three companies accused of breaking a U.N. arms embargo on Libya, two diplomats said.
The two individuals are Libyans and the companies are based in Turkey, Jordan and Kazakhstan, in the maritime and aviation sectors, the diplomats said, confirming a Reuters report from Sept. 9.
The European Union has a naval mission to uphold the United Nations Security Council embargo on Libya, in turmoil since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
