Congress MP slams FCRA amendment bill in LS, says it targets minorities

Congress MP Anto Antony on Monday said that Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is another "exotic adventure" of the central government after demonetisation and alleged that the bill targets minorities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:40 IST
Congress MP Anto Antony speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Anto Antony on Monday said that Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is another "exotic adventure" of the central government after demonetisation and alleged that the bill targets minorities. Participating in the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Antony said FCRA registrations have been cancelled "for mere technical reasons".

"This Bill is another exotic adventure after the demonetisation tragedy. This country has hardly survived the demonetisation adventure. Now, this government wants to suffocate thousands of government agencies and NGOs. This government is sabotaging help from other countries. FCRA registrations are being cancelled. Many of cancellations don't have valid reasons," said the Congress MP from Pathanamthitta. "These NGOs are helping the Indian economy and providing lakhs of jobs. If there are NGOs involved in anti-national activity, definitely action should be taken. But many of these registrations are cancelled for mere technical reasons (and this) is clearly an attack on minorities. NGOs should be encouraged to bring more foreign money into the country," he said.

The Bill, which aims to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, says that any person seeking prior permission, registration or renewal of registration must provide the Aadhaar number of its office bearers, directors or key functionaries, as an identification document. It proposes to include "public servant" among the list of entities who are not eligible to receive foreign donations. (ANI)

