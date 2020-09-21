Pak Army shells forward areas in J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts on Monday, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border at Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch and Sunderbani in Rajouri was "unprovoked" and in violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, according to the official.

The Pakistani troops first initiated ceasefire violation around 2.30 pm in the three sectors of Poonch by shelling mortars and firing from small arms. Later, they opened fire and shelled areas at Sunderbani sector, the spokesperson said. There was no report of any casualty in the cross-border shelling, which was continuing when last reports were received, he added. PTI TAS AB HMB