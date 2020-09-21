Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lodha appeals against HC order curbing him from holding office in M P Birla Group

The appeal claimed that the verdict fails to make distinction between Harsh Vardhan Lodha as director of an MP Birla group company and Harsh Vardhan Lodha as proponent of the will, contrary to directions made by the same court in 2016. The court is also hearing a probate application by Harsh Vardhan, whose late father R S Lodha had claimed that Priyamvada Devi Birla bequeathed her estate, comprising the M P Birla Group, to him through a will.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:00 IST
Lodha appeals against HC order curbing him from holding office in M P Birla Group

Harsh Vardhan Lodha on Monday filed an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order that restrained him from holding any office in any of the entities of M P Birla Group during pendency of a suit over succession of the M P Birla Estate. Challenging the verdict, Lodha claimed that the estate is conclusively defined by the inventory of assets unanimously prepared by joint administrators and produced in court in 2013.

He claimed that based on that definition, the estate is a minority shareholder, even after considering its indirect holding through investment companies, in all four manufacturing firms within the larger promoter group. The appeal said that Friday's verdict sees Priyamvada Devi, the deceased wife of M P Birla, as a "single individual promoter", which Lodha claimed is absurd.

The appeal is likely to be heard by a division bench of the high court later this week. The single bench, in a judgement over administering the estate by a court-appointed committee through majority decision, also restrained the Lodhas from drawing any benefit personally from out of the assets of the estate of Priyamvada Devi during pendency of the Testamentary Suit over the assets of the M P Birla group.

Justice Shahidullah Munshi restrained the Lodhas from interfering with the decisions of the court-appointed Administrative Pendente Lite (APL) committee and any decision which might be taken by it in future by majority if the same directly or indirectly relates to the estate of the deceased. The appeal claimed that the verdict fails to make distinction between Harsh Vardhan Lodha as director of an MP Birla group company and Harsh Vardhan Lodha as proponent of the will, contrary to directions made by the same court in 2016.

The court is also hearing a probate application by Harsh Vardhan, whose late father R S Lodha had claimed that Priyamvada Devi Birla bequeathed her estate, comprising the M P Birla Group, to him through a will. The Birlas, one of the oldest industrial groups in the country, have challenged the probate application by R S Lodha family and they have been involved in a legal battle over the control of M P Birla estate since the death of Priyamvada Devi Birla in 2004.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Noida court rejects interim bail plea of Bike Bot kingpin's brother

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district has rejected the interim bail application of Sachin Bhati, the brother of the Bike Bot scams mastermind Sanjay Bhati, officials said on Monday. There are 57 FIRs registered against Sanj...

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of w...

Banksy's fly-tipping version of Monet's garden masterpiece to go on sale

British artist Banksys remix of a masterpiece by Impressionist painter Claude Monet is going up for auction on Oct. 21 and is expected to fetch between 3-5 million pounds 3.8-6.4 million, Sothebys said on Monday.In Show me the Monet from 20...

Belarus opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

European Union foreign ministers failed to overcome a diplomatic standoff over Belarus on Monday despite an appeal by the countrys main opposition leader to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the election last month. Belarus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020