Trump could face tax fraud probe, Manhattan prosecutor says

Manhattan's district attorney said on Monday he could have grounds to investigate President Donald Trump and his businesses for tax fraud, as he seeks to persuade a federal appeals court to let him enforce a subpoena for Trump's tax returns.

Lawyers for District Attorney Cyrus Vance made the assertion in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, four days before it considers Trump's request to block the August 2019 subpoena to his accounting firm Mazars USA. The lawyers said the "mountainous" public allegations of misconduct linked to Trump and his businesses could justify a grand jury probe into tax fraud, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Vance had previously said the subpoena was also related to possible insurance and bank fraud.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, declined to comment on the filing.