India, China Corps Commander talks went on for 13 hours; Indian participants to brief top leadership now

The sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China on the issue of Ladakh stand-off concluded on Monday night after 13 hours of marathon talks. The Indian representatives at the meeting are now expected to brief senior officials about the discussions with the Chinese. 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his likely successor Lt Gen PGK Menon along with a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had attended the meeting from the Indian side at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The meeting started on Monday at around 10 AM and went on till 11 PM. The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Corps Commanders met at the Moldo hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side.

Prior to the meeting, the agenda and issues of the Indian side were discussed and finalised during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, last week on Friday. The talks happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights. (ANI)