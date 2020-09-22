Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting

Wisconsin's attorney general announced Monday that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralysed from the waist down.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:21 IST
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting

Wisconsin's attorney general announced Monday that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralysed from the waist down. The shooting of Blake on August 23 by a white Kenosha police officer made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation's ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. It came three months after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Noble Wray, the expert who will review the file, is Black. Following his retirement as Madison's chief in 2013, Wray has become a national leader in working on police reform, fighting racism and educating about implicit bias. Wray was chief for nine years and worked 30 years as a police officer, experience that Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely said would be crucial when reviewing the file. Gravely said he requested the consultant but that he asked the Department of Justice to choose.

Kaul said his department's investigation of the shooting is in its final stages. When it's done, he will turn it over to Wray for review and an analysis. It will then be up to Gravely about whether to file charges. Gravely said Monday that he had not made any decision about filing charges yet. Gravely said Wray would bring “diverse” and “abundant” perspectives to the case. Wray said he will provide insight and perspective to the case but not prejudge it. Wray said he will complete his review as quickly as possible, but he has not been given a timeline once he receives the investigative file.

“I have not prejudged the case,” Wray said. Blake was shot in the back seven times after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV's driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Three of Blake's children were in the back seat. The shooting was captured on video and circulated quickly online, fuelling protests hours later.

The state Justice Department has said a knife was recovered from Blake's vehicle, but it has not said whether he was holding it when officers tried to arrest him. Blake's attorney, Ben Crump, has said that Blake was only trying to break up a domestic dispute and did nothing to provoke police. Crump has called for the arrest of Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake, and for the two other officers involved in the shooting to be fired.

Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene — Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek — were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. None of them have been charged. The Kenosha police union has said that officers were dispatched on August 23 because of a complaint that Blake was attempting to steal the caller's keys and vehicle. Union attorney Brendan Matthews said officers were aware that Blake had an open warrant for felony sexual assault before they arrived.

Blake pleaded not guilty on Sept. 4 to charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in May. A trial date was set for November 9. Kenosha is a city of about 100,000 people on the shores of Lake Michigan midway between Milwaukee and Chicago.(AP) RUP RUP RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House RS dy chairman....

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.We...

Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Bologna 2-0

Zlatan Ibrahimovi scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A and keep the Rossoneri optimism alive at the start of the new season. Ibrahimovi broke the deadlock 10 minutes from halftime with a powerful header on a Theo Hernnd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020