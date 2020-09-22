Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges New York City police officer with acting as illegal agent of China

He was also charged with wire fraud and making false statements.

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:44 IST
U.S. charges New York City police officer with acting as illegal agent of China
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

A New York City police officer who also serves as a U.S. Army reservist has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the government of China, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested at his home on Long Island and was due in court in Brooklyn later in the day, the U.S. Department of Justice said, in announcing the charges. "This is the definition of an insider threat - as alleged, Angwang operated on behalf of a foreign government; lied to gain his clearance, and used his position as an NYPD police officer to aid the Chinese government's subversive and illegal attempts to recruit intelligence sources," William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI's field office in New York, said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in China, has acted as an agent of its government since at least 2014. He was also charged with wire fraud and making false statements. Angwang is accused in court documents of reporting to Chinese consulate officials about the activities of Chinese citizens in the New York City area and assessing potential intelligence sources within the local Tibetan community.

The criminal complaint showed Angwang told his handler in the Chinese government that he wanted to get promoted in the NYPD so that he could assist China and bring "glory to China." In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese Consulate General in New York said its staff had been "fulfilling duties in accordance with international law and the law of the United States", calling their work "above board and beyond reproach."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...

European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again

European stocks stabilised on Tuesday after a sell-off in the previous session, as technology and healthcare stocks gained, but worries about new coronavirus restrictions in Britain and elsewhere kept travel stocks under pressure.The pan-Eu...

Alabhya Women's Ethnic Fashion Brand launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Karnataka India September 22 ANINewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt Ltd, a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand ina...

We will consider revoking suspension only after suspended RS members apologise for their behaviour: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

We will consider revoking suspension only after suspended RS members apologise for their behaviour Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020