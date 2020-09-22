Two members of family killed as car hits motorcycle in UP

Two members of a family were killed while one more was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in the Bisauli Kotwali police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Imran (22) and his mother Shehnaz (55), Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said. Imran's sister, who was also with them, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chandausi, he said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, Verma added.