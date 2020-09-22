Man accused of raping British national escapes from Goa jail
Ramchandran Chennadayellappa, a native of Tamil Nadu, was facing trial for allegedly raping the woman at Canacona in South Goa district in December 2018. He escaped from the Central Jail, located around 15 km from here in Colvale, in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior police official said, adding that search was on to nab him.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:47 IST
A 32-year-old man accused of raping a British woman escaped from the Central Jail in Goa on Tuesday, police said. Ramchandran Chennadayellappa, a native of Tamil Nadu, was facing trial for allegedly raping the woman at Canacona in South Goa district in December 2018.
He escaped from the Central Jail, located around 15 km from here in Colvale, in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior police official said, adding that search was on to nab him. The accused had earlier also escaped from the prison in July 2019 and was rearrested by the police in Tamil Nadu, he said.
He is facing trial before South Goa district judge in the rape case and before Judicial Magistrate First Class, Pernem (North Goa) for escaping from judicial custody..
