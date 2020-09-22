Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mekedatu dam proposal 'sub judice' don't accord sanction, DMK tells PM Modi

Building a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka would hit water flow to Tamil Nadu and threaten existing water supply schemes in the lower riparian state, he said in a letter to Modi. In a recent meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa "demanded" early clearances for projects including the Mekedatu despite "strongest" opposition from Tamil Nadu and it was disappointing, Stalin said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:18 IST
Mekedatu dam proposal 'sub judice' don't accord sanction, DMK tells PM Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Centre must not give its approval to Karnataka for building the Mekedatu reservoir as it is "detrimental" to Tamil Nadu and the matter is also sub judice, DMK president M K Stalin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Building a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka would hit water flow to Tamil Nadu and threaten existing water supply schemes in the lower riparian state, he said in a letter to Modi.

In a recent meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa "demanded" early clearances for projects including the Mekedatu despite "strongest" opposition from Tamil Nadu and it was disappointing, Stalin said. The DMK president's letter was handed over to the Prime Minister in Delhi on Tuesday by party MPs including T R Baalu, a party release here said.

"Incidentally, the civil appeal by Tamil Nadu seeking restraint order on the proposal is also pending before the Supreme Court and hence the subject matter, involving the construction of Mekedatu reservoir itself is now sub judice." The proposed Mekedatu reservoir is in "violation" of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal of 2007 as well as the Supreme Court verdict delivered in 2018, he said. The proposed reservoir "under the guise of a drinking water project" would irreversibly affect water flow from river Cauvery to the lower riparian States, particularly Tamil Nadu.

Also, it would threaten the very existence of many combined water supply schemes catering to the needs of lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief said. The plan to construct a dam, hence is "completely detrimental to the interests of the farmers and the drinking water needs of the common people" in Tamil Nadu, Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly said.

"I therefore request you to instruct the concerned Central Ministries neither to give approval for the detailed project report nor for the construction of Mekedatu reservoir as demanded by the Chief Minister of Karnataka which would be against the interests of both the farmers and the people of Tamilnadu," Stalin urged Modi.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur

A 31-year-old trucker was shot dead in Dimapur in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said.Those behind the incident are yet ...

Good to play Mumbai Indians early in the tournament, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said that it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai Indians so early in the tournament. KKR will be playing their first match of the Indian Premier League IP...

Govt needs to cap MDR on debit card at 0.6% to promote digital transaction: Report

The government needs to cap the merchant discount rate on all types of debit and pre-paid cards at a lower rate of 0.6 per cent of the transaction value with a view to end distortions in the card payment ecosystem and promote digital transa...

Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ

LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020