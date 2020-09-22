HC vacates stay on publication of book on Asaram's conviction
Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor. Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:24 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled god-man Asaram Bapu titled 'Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram's Conviction'. Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.
Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside. The high court passed the order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of the interim stay on the publication of the book.
The trial court had stayed the book release on the plea of a woman co-convict in the case..
