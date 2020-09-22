HC vacates stay on publication of book on Asaram's conviction

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled god-man Asaram Bapu titled 'Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram's Conviction'. Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside. The high court passed the order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of the interim stay on the publication of the book.

The trial court had stayed the book release on the plea of a woman co-convict in the case..