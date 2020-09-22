C'garh: Two senior health officials removed for negligence

Two senior health officials were removed from their posts in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district for alleged negligence and mismanagement while tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. The action was taken against Dr. P K Patra, dean of Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, and Dr. Madhulika Singh, the civil surgeon of Bilaspur district hospital, as per Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's directive on Monday, the official said.

Both officials have been shifted from their posts, he said. Earlier, the state government had set up a committee, comprising five senior officials, to probe complaints of mismanagement at CIMS Bilaspur, the official from the public relations department said.

The panel's report highlighted deficiencies in various terms at CIMS and pointed out laxities in the management of the out-patient department and compliance of COVID-19 protocols, he said. The committee also suggested that a control team, headed by a competent officer, be appointed for better management of CIMS, and a senior official be made in-charge of coordinating between CIMS, the district hospital, and the state health department, he said.

The chief minister has directed the commissioner of the Bilaspur division to swiftly take action on the report and improve the situation within 15 days, the official added.