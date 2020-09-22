Initial information says blast hit Hezbollah house in southern Lebanon, security source says

Initial information says blast hit Hezbollah house in southern Lebanon, security source saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:36 IST
Initial information indicates an explosion in southern Lebanon on Tuesday hit a house belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, a security source and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said. Hezbollah imposed a security cordon around the area.
Earlier, security sources said there were injuries in the blast.
