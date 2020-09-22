Technical error causes Hezbollah arms depot to blow up in Lebanon, security source says

Technical error causes Hezbollah arms depot to blow up in Lebanon, security source saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:01 IST
An arms cache belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah blew up in southern Lebanon on Tuesday because of a technical error, a security source said. Hezbollah imposed a security cordon around the area of the blast in the village of Ain Qana, another security source said earlier.
Security sources said the blast had caused a number of injuries. There was no immediate confirmation of any fatalities.
ALSO READ
Iran reports highest daily coronavirus cases in past 10 days
Kiran Helpline launched by Gehlot to support persons with Mental Illness
Government launches helpline 'Kiran' to help people with mental health conditions
British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces new charge - state TV
Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian counterpart Zarif in Tehran