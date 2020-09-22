Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband and two children got injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place near Bidoli checkpost under Jhinjhana police station limits on Monday evening, they said.

The deceased woman was identified as Santosh and the body sent for post-mortem, police said. They said a search is on for the truck driver who fled after the incident.