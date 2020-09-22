Left Menu
Girl, 18, burnt alive by three men in Sultanpur village: Police

An 18-year-old girl was burnt alive in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district following a dispute between two families, police said on Tuesday. In her dying declaration, the girl named the three alleged assailants, said Yadav, adding that the police has launched the probe into the case and would soon nab the culprits.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An 18-year-old girl was burnt alive in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district following a dispute between two families, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday, when three men, out of old enmity, overpowered the victim, Shraddha of Tadarsa village, and tied her hands and legs before pouring kerosene over her, said Baldirai Circle Officer Vijay Mall Yadav.

The trio then set the girl ablaze in which she suffered critical injuries and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow late Monday night, said the circle officer. In her dying declaration, the girl named the three alleged assailants, said Yadav, adding that the police has launched the probe into the case and would soon nab the culprits. He said the girl's family had a fight with another family of the village in June this year following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered by the police, he said, adding the girl's father, Pradeep Singh, was also arrested then.

