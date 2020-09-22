Left Menu
Development News Edition

Designating enemies and pointing out targets will be my job: Navy woman officer picked as 'Observer'

Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh who has been selected to join as one of the "Observers" (airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream, said that deciding, designating enemies, and pointing out targets will be her job.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:30 IST
Designating enemies and pointing out targets will be my job: Navy woman officer picked as 'Observer'
Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh who has been selected to join as one of the "Observers" (airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream, said that deciding, designating enemies, and pointing out targets will be her job. Speaking to ANI here Singh said, "In the Indian Navy on most of our aircraft, there's an observer with the pilot. All weapon and tactical control, the sensors on the aircraft will be under my control when I take my position. Deciding, designating enemies and pointing out targets will be my job."

Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh were selected to join as 'Observers' (airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream. They were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers' at a ceremony held at INS Garuda, Kochi on September 21.

Meanwhile, Kumudini Tyagi said the force prepares its cadets in such a way that everybody is mentally and physically prepared to deal with any situation. "The Navy has prepared in such a way that we are prepared mentally and physically for whichever situation we come to face. We've had 60 hours of flying training including sorties and simulator flights. Our instructors have never discriminated against us for our gender," Tyagi told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC tags plea challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules with other petitions

The Supreme Court Tuesday tagged a plea filed by an Additional District Judge challenging the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Recruitment and Condition of Services Rules, 2017 with other petitions. A bench headed by Chief Justice S ...

NIA carries out multiple raids in two separate cases in J&K

The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly a dozen places in Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two separate cases related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh and misus...

Tennis-Dzumhur and coach taking legal action against French Open organisers over COVID-19 test

Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur is taking legal action against French Open organisers after he was barred from entering the qualification round after his coach Petar Popovic tested positive for COVID-19. Popovic tested positive but argued it w...

Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab to participate in phase 3 COVAXIN trials from Oct 15

Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab will participate in the phase 3 trials of the COVAXIN being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR against COVID-19, said a statement from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020