Punjab reports 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

A total of 1,498 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths were reported in Punjab, said State Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,498 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths were reported in Punjab, said State Health Department on Tuesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 1,01,341 in the state.As per the official data, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state includes 21,288 active cases, 77,127 discharged cases, and 2,926 deaths due to the viral infection.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakhs on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients. (ANI)

