Man held with 6 kg cannabis in UP's Noida

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday after 6 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from his possession, police said. The accused was held from the slums in Sector 9 by officials from the Sector 20 police station, they said.

"The accused has been identified as Rahil, a native of Bareilly district. He was found in possession of six kg cannabis and arrested," a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further proceedings are underway, the police said.