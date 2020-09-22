Pune: 300 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh seized, 4 held

Four people were arrested and over 300 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh was seized from their tempo in Baramati area of Pune district, police said on Tuesday. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was meant for distribution in nearby Satara and Sangli districts, a Baramati taluka police station official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we placed teams on two roads. Early Sunday morning, we spotted a tempo that did not stop despite being asked to do so. It was speeding towards Baramati. We gave chase and apprehended it," he said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions, he said..