Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than 10,000 appeals are still pending of those who are in jail before Delhi High Court and there is no reason why preference should be given to the leave petition filed by CBI which is against an acquittal which was granted after day to day trial.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:02 IST
Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than 10,000 appeals are still pending of those who are in jail before Delhi High Court and there is no reason why preference should be given to the leave petition filed by CBI which is against an acquittal which was granted after day to day trial. He also submitted, "Indian legal system does not cleave to be theory of hound the accused at all cost by means fair or foul".

A single-judge bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi on Tuesday reserved the order on the plea after all the parties concluded their arguments. Advocate Tarannum Cheema argued that her client Sanjay Chandra is in judicial custody and was served with the application today itself and needs two week's time to file a reply to the leave petition, however, she argued that her client Sanjay Chandra is in judicial custody and is permitted only two video conferences per week hence we will not be able to take effective instructions.

Sanjay Jain, Additional Solicitor General representing CBI and ED argued that substantial public time has already been consumed. A judge can always decide how much time is required to hear a matter...If genuine efforts are made and assistance is rendered it's possible to take this matter to a logical conclusion, ASG Jain added. All the respondents including former Telecom Minister A Raja and others have strongly opposed the application of the CBI and ED.

Advocate Manu Sharma appearing for A Raja had on Monday argued that there was no cause to grant an out-of-turn urgent hearing to the appeals moved by CBI and ED amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The investigation agency has only spoken about public interest in their application but has not substantiated the same with arguments, he said. Justice Brijesh Sethi, who is hearing the appeal of ED and CBI against the trial court order which acquitted all the accused in the 2G case, is retiring on 30th November this year. He had recently issued notice to all respondents to file a reply on the early hearing plea filed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Equitable access of Data is critical aspect for all countries: Piyush Goyal at G20 meet

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised that Data is a potent tool for development and equitable access of data is a critical aspect for all countries. India, like many other developing countries, is still in...

France's Macron says working for new Libya meeting to solve crisis

Frances president said on Tuesday he wanted to gather together all of Libyas neighbours to help find a solution to the countrys conflict.This is the initiative that France wishes to lead in the coming weeks in conjunction with the Secretary...

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

Irans president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with major p...

Macron to Russia: Give us answers on Navalny or face consequences

Frances president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed. We will not toler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020