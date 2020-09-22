Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, India agree not to send more troops to border flashpoint

Both countries have since said they are attempting to resolve the situation through diplomatic and military channels but talks appeared to have made little head-way so far. Tensions remains high, with Indian and Chinese troops separated by only a few hundred meters in some areas and both sides bringing up reinforcements and supplies.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:15 IST
China, India agree not to send more troops to border flashpoint
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China and India have agreed to stop sending more troops to a Himalayan flashpoint along their contested border and to avoid any actions that might complicate the tense situation there, the two countries said on Tuesday.

Senior military officials from the both countries met on Monday and exchanged ideas on their contested border, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said. A joint press release issued by the Indian government in New Delhi said that both sides had agreed to "avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments", and "refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground."

"The two sides also agreed to hold the 7th round of Military Commander-Level Meeting as soon as possible," the release said. Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are currently amassed along a disputed stretch of border in the Ladakh region, bordering Tibet.

After weeks of tensions, a stand-off in the remote western Himalayan region erupted into a bloody hand-to-hand clash in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and China suffered an unspecified number of casualties. Both countries have since said they are attempting to resolve the situation through diplomatic and military channels but talks appeared to have made little head-way so far.

Tensions remains high, with Indian and Chinese troops separated by only a few hundred meters in some areas and both sides bringing up reinforcements and supplies. China and India said on Sept. 11 that they had agreed to de-escalate the situation and restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Both sides agreed at the time that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions. The nuclear-armed neighbours have not been able to agree on their 3,488-km-long border, despite several rounds of talks over the years. The two countries fought a brief but bloody border war in 1962 and distrust has occasionally led to flare-ups ever since.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Equitable access of Data is critical aspect for all countries: Piyush Goyal at G20 meet

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised that Data is a potent tool for development and equitable access of data is a critical aspect for all countries. India, like many other developing countries, is still in...

France's Macron says working for new Libya meeting to solve crisis

Frances president said on Tuesday he wanted to gather together all of Libyas neighbours to help find a solution to the countrys conflict.This is the initiative that France wishes to lead in the coming weeks in conjunction with the Secretary...

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

Irans president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with major p...

Macron to Russia: Give us answers on Navalny or face consequences

Frances president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed. We will not toler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020