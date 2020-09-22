Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop arrested for misbehaving with transgender activist

A Kolkata Police personnel was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a transgender activist and roughing up her car driver. As others in the car protested, the accused, who was in civil dress, allegedly twisted the driver's arm and left the place on his motorcycle. "This is not just my case.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:21 IST
Cop arrested for misbehaving with transgender activist

A Kolkata Police personnel was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a transgender activist and roughing up her car driver. The activist, who is a member of the West Bengal Transgender Welfare Board, in her complaint with Bowbazar police station, said that the accused misbehaved with her and two of her friends on Monday night.

Narrating the incident on Facebook, the complainant further said that the officer, attached with a traffic guard in the city, intercepted their vehicle in central Kolkata around 8.30 pm and touched her in an inebriated state. As others in the car protested, the accused, who was in civil dress, allegedly twisted the driver's arm and left the place on his motorcycle.

"This is not just my case. I will fight this battle for every transgender, every woman's safety. We have to change the mindset of society, we have to fight transphobia. We want justice," the activist said in another post on Facebook on Tuesday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Man with COVID-19 suffers heart attack, operated upon at city hospital

A 31-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and had no history of major cardiac risk factor suffered a severe heart attack following which he was operated upon at a city hospital, doctors said on Tuesday. Hospital authorities said th...

Falcons to allow limited number of fans on Oct. 11

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they will allow a limited number of fans into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 11 for their game against the Carolina Panthers. The team decided last month to play September home games without fans, d...

Equitable access of Data is critical aspect for all countries: Piyush Goyal at G20 meet

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised that Data is a potent tool for development and equitable access of data is a critical aspect for all countries. India, like many other developing countries, is still in...

France's Macron says working for new Libya meeting to solve crisis

Frances president said on Tuesday he wanted to gather together all of Libyas neighbours to help find a solution to the countrys conflict.This is the initiative that France wishes to lead in the coming weeks in conjunction with the Secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020