Man beaten to death by villagers in Mathura: Police

The incident took place near Nagla Bhartiya village under Vrindaban police station limits on Monday night, they said. The father of the deceased man has named seven people from Nagla Bhartiya village who were allegedly involved in the killing of his son, police said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:35 IST
An 18-year-old man died and his friend sustained severe injuries after they were brutally beaten by some villagers here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place near Nagla Bhartiya village under Vrindaban police station limits on Monday night, they said.

The father of the deceased man has named seven people from Nagla Bhartiya village who were allegedly involved in the killing of his son, police said. Four accused have been nabbed by police and a search for others is underway, they said. Sahab Singh and his friend Laxman, both residents of Parkham village, had gone to Nagla Bhartiya to meet a woman where the villagers allegedly thrashed them, sources said.

After the assault, Singh succumbed to injuries while Laxman was rushed to hospital, they said..

