Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal court in Buffalo, New York, later on Tuesday. The Justice Department said Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, is charged with making threats against the president of the United States.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:43 IST
Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal court in Buffalo, New York, later on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, is charged with making threats against the president of the United States. The envelope was intercepted at a government mail center before it arrived at the White House, Canadian police said on Saturday.

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the suspect. She has joint Canadian and French citizenship, two sources said. According to the charging documents released on Tuesday, Ferrier included a message to President Donald Trump in the envelope.

"I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown.' I hope you like it," she wrote. "You ruin USA and lead them to disaster." Ferrier referred to the poison in the envelope as a "special gift," adding that if it didn't work, she might find a "better recipe for another poison" or resort to using a gun.

"Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT," she wrote. U.S. authorities arrested Ferrier on the Canada-U.S. border on Sunday, at the so-called Peace Bridge that runs between Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo.

She is due to make her initial appearance before U.S. District Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT). She has yet not been officially identified. The woman is suspected of sending a total of six letters, with the other five addressed to law enforcement and detention facilities in South Texas, according to a U.S. law enforcement source.

So far, no links to political or terrorist groups have been found but the investigation is ongoing, the source said. The police department in Mission, Texas, received a suspicious letter within the last week, Art Flores, a spokesman for the department, said on Monday. The department did not open the envelope and turned it over to the FBI, he said.

Flores said police in Mission had arrested the woman now believed to be held in Buffalo in early 2019. Ricin is found naturally in castor beans, and turning it into a biological weapon would take a deliberate act. Ricin can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists to reverse its toxic effects.

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday is scheduled to showcase the companys advanced battery technology, with investors expecting he will outline how the companys electric vehicles will surpass the cost and convenience of internal combustion e...

U.S. House pauses vote on bill to fund government and avoid shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives put on hold an expected Tuesday vote on a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, while bipartisan congressional leaders discussed whether to include farm aid sought by President Donald Trump, lawmaker...

Israel, India sign MoU to collaborate in tech innovation and start ups

India and Israel on Tuesday signed an agreement to initiate a bilateral program to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between start-ups and corporates from both countries. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU was signed between...

Vaishno Devi devotees to have live 'darshan' through mobile app

Devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district will soon have live darshan of the cave shrine through its mobile app, officials said. The app, set to be launched on October 17, the first day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020