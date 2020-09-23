France warns of Lebanon's collapse if no government formed

France warns of Lebanon's collapse if no government formedReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 01:48 IST
France's foreign ministry on Tuesday warned Lebanon's political forces that the country risked collapse if they did not form a government without delay.
"At this decisive moment in Lebanese history, Lebanese political forces are faced with a choice between recovery and collapse of the country. It is a heavy responsibility towards the Lebanese," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Mühll told reporters in a daily briefing.