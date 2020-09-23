Trump supporter charged with hitting girl with flagpole
A man was arrested last week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection, authorities said. The girl had been riding in a car with her mother, who exchanged taunts with Logsdon as they waited to turn into a nearby restaurant, officials said.PTI | Orangepark | Updated: 23-09-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 05:12 IST
A man was arrested last week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection, authorities said. Norbert Logsdon Jr, 67, of Orange Park, was charged on September 16 with child abuse without great bodily harm and later released on bail, the Florida Times-Union reported.
Logsdon and others had been participating in a sidewalk support event for the Republican president near an Orange Park intersection, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The girl had been riding in a car with her mother, who exchanged taunts with Logsdon as they waited to turn into a nearby restaurant, officials said. A video that the mother posed on Facebook appears to show Logsdon approach the vehicle, stick the flagpole through an open car window and hit the girl. A deputy who later interviewed the girl noted redness on her face.
Jail records did not list an attorney who could comment on Logsdon's behalf..
