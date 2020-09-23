Left Menu
Development News Edition

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Last-minute legal appeals by the previous five death-row inmates all failed. The petition to Trump notes that the man who killed LeCroy's brother, Gregory Favors, pleaded guilty in state court and received a sentence of life in prison, arguing that the two cases show how capital cases can often be arbitrary.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 23-09-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 05:47 IST
US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

A former US soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to slay a Georgia nurse in a bid to lift a spell he believed she put on him is the first of two more inmates the federal government is preparing to put to death this week. William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the US prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Another is scheduled for Thursday of Christopher Vialva, who would be the first African-American on federal death row to be executed this year.

LeCroy is white, as were four of the five inmates executed earlier. The fifth was a Navajo. The execution was delayed for more than an hour on Tuesday evening after LeCroy's attorneys appealed for a last minute stay from the Supreme Court, which denied it.

Critics say President Donald Trump's resumption of federal executions this year after a 17-year hiatus is a cynical bid to help him claim the mantle of law-and-order candidate leading up to Election Day. Supporters say Trump is bringing long-overdue justice to victims and their families. Lawyers asked Trump in a recent petition to commute LeCroy's sentence to life in prison, citing, among other things, that LeCroy's brother, Georgia State Trooper Chad LeCroy, was killed during a routine traffic stop in 2010, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"The pain and sorrow felt by the LeCroy family at potentially losing two of their sons is unimaginable," the petition said. As she waited near the prison to enter and witness the planned execution, LeCroy's spiritual adviser, Sister Barbara Battista, held a bag of caramel chocolate that she said was LeCroy's favourite. She was scheduled to speak to him before the execution and then stand nearby when the lethal injections began.

She last spoke to LeCroy seven days ago and quoted him as saying he had been contemplating his likely death, adding that he sounded resigned to it. "He said, 'You know, once we were not and then we are and then we are not,'" she said. "He was reflective. He did not seem agitated." She said he was not sure he would have last words, telling her he did not like "how the process is all theatre". LeCroy broke into the Cherrylog, Georgia, mountain home of 30-year-old Joann Lee Tiesler on October 7, 2001 and waited for her to return from a shopping trip. When she walked through the door, LeCroy struck her with a shotgun, bound and raped her. He then slashed her throat and repeatedly stabbed her in the back.

LeCroy had known Tiesler because she lived near a relative's home and would often wave to her as he drove by. He later told investigators that he had come to believe she might have been his old babysitter he called Tinkerbell, who LeCroy claimed sexually molested him as a child. After killing Tiesler, he realised that could not possibly be true. Two days after killing Tiesler, LeCroy was arrested driving Tiesler's truck after passing a US checkpoint in Minnesota heading to Canada.

Authorities found a note LeCroy wrote before his arrest in which he asked Tiesler for forgiveness, according to court filings. "You were an angel and I killed you," it read. "I am a vagabond and doomed to hell." LeCroy, who joined the Army at 17 but was soon after discharged for going AWOL, later spoke about an interest in witchcraft that began during a previous stint in prison for burglary, child molestation and other charges. LeCroy said he ruminated for days before the slaying about how Tiesler was Tinkerbell and that assaulting her would reverse a hex she put on him.

After he cut her throat, he went to Tiesler's computer to search for books about witchcraft, filings say. Jurors in 2004 convicted LeCroy on a federal charge of carjacking resulting in death and then recommended a death sentence.

LeCroy's lawyers have sought to halt the execution on appeal on multiple grounds, including that his trial lawyers did not properly emphasise evidence about his upbringing and mental health that could have persuaded jurors not to impose a death sentence. None of those appeals has succeeded, though lawyers could continue to ask for court intervention up to the hour of his scheduled execution. Last-minute legal appeals by the previous five death-row inmates all failed.

The petition to Trump notes that the man who killed LeCroy's brother, Gregory Favors, pleaded guilty in state court and received a sentence of life in prison, arguing that the two cases show how capital cases can often be arbitrary. "The wildly disparate impact of local federal prosecutors' use of their discretion to apply the death penalty is a compelling reason for an act of mercy toward the LeCroy family that has already suffered such a great loss," the petition said.

The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been carried out by states. Over previous 56 years, before the Trump administration's reboot of executions in 2020, the federal government had executed just three people -- all in the early 2000s. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was among them..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Athawale demands suspension law for MPs creating ruckus in Parliament

Republican Party of India RPI leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that a law should be formed so that MPs should be suspended for a year and not just for a session for their unlawful behaviour. Recently, Athawale wrote...

Andhra Police seizes illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs, detains four

Andhra Police has seized illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs and detained four persons in connection with the case in Palakaluru and Karumanchi villages in Guntur district. A total of 4,764 liquor bottles from Telangana and Goa states hav...

U.S. puts convicted killer to death in 6th federal execution under Trump

The U.S. government put convicted rapist and murderer William LeCroy to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, the sixth federal execution this summer after a lengthy hiatus in capital punishment at the national level. LeCroy, 50, was pronou...

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot 'scam'

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot scam Trump plans on unveiling his pick to replace deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at around 5 pm EST on September 26.We need nine justices. You...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020