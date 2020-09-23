Left Menu
US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft

William Emmett LeCroy, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:06 pm EDT after receiving a lethal injection at the same US prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where five others have been executed i n 2020 following a 17-year period without a federal execution. Lawyers had asked President Donald Trump in a petition to commute LeCroy's sentence to life in prison, saying that LeCroy's brother, Georgia State Trooper Chad LeCroy, was killed during a routine traffic stop in 2010 and that another son's death would devastate their family.

The US government on Tuesday executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him. William Emmett LeCroy, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:06 pm EDT after receiving a lethal injection at the same US prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where five others have been executed i n 2020 following a 17-year period without a federal execution.

Lawyers had asked President Donald Trump in a petition to commute LeCroy's sentence to life in prison, saying that LeCroy's brother, Georgia State Trooper Chad LeCroy, was killed during a routine traffic stop in 2010 and that another son's death would devastate their family. LeCroy, a blue sheet pulled up to this neck, kept his eyes fixed on the ceiling, not turning his head to look at any witnesses behind the death chamber's glass windows. His spiritual adviser, Sister Barbara Battista, stood a few feet away inside the chamber, her head bowed and reading from a prayer book.

LeCroy had told her last week that he didn't want to play into what he called the “theater” surrounding his execution and may not make a statement before he died. When a prison official leaned over him Tuesday night, gently pulled off LeCroy's face mask and asked if he had any last words, he responded calmly and matter-of-factly. “Sister Battista is about to receive in the postal service my last statement,” he said. LeCroy kept his eyes open as the lethal injection was administered. His eyelids began to slowly close as his midsection quickly began to heave uncontrollably for a minute or two. After several more minutes, colour drained from his limbs, his face turned ashen and his lips tinted blue. After about 10 minutes, an official with a stethoscope entered the chamber, felt LeCroy's wrist for a pulse and then listened to his heart before he was officially declared dead.

Another execution, of Christopher Vialva, is scheduled Thursday. He would be the first African American on federal death row to be put to death in the series of federal executions this year. Critics say the Justice Department's resumption of federal executions this year is a cynical bid to help Trump claim the mantel of law-and-order candidate leading up to Election Day. Supporters say Trump is bringing long-overdue justice to victims and their families.

LeCroy broke into the Cherrylog, Georgia, mountain home of 30-year-old Joann Lee Tiesler on October 7, 2001, and waited for her to return from a shopping trip. When she walked through the door, LeCroy struck her with a shotgun, bound and raped her. He then slashed her throat and repeatedly stabbed her in the back. LeCroy had known Tiesler because she lived near a relative's home and would often wave to her as he drove by. He later told investigators he'd come to believe she might have been his old babysitter he called Tinkerbell, who LeCroy claimed sexually molested him as a child. After killing Tiesler, he realized that couldn't possibly be true.

Two days after killing Tiesler, LeCroy was arrested driving Tiesler's truck after passing a US checkpoint in Minnesota heading to Canada. Authorities found a note LeCroy wrote before his arrest in which he asked Tiesler for forgiveness, according to court filings. “You were an angel and I killed you,” it read. “I am a vagabond and doomed to hell.” "Today justice was finally served. William LeCroy died a peaceful death in stark contrast to the horror he imposed on my daughter Joann,” the victim's father, Tom Tiesler, said in a statement.

“I am unaware that he ever showed any remorse for his evil actions, his life of crime or for the horrific burden he caused Joann's loved ones," the statement read. A few hours before the execution, Battista, waiting near the prison, held a bag of caramel chocolate that she said was LeCroy's favourite. In conversations with him in the days leading up to the execution, she said he had been contemplating his likely death and sounded resigned.

“He said, 'You know, once we were not and then we are and then we are not,'” she said. “He was reflective. He didn't seem agitated.” LeCroy joined the Army at 17 but was soon was discharged for going AWOL and later spoke about an interest in witchcraft that began during a previous stint in prison for burglary, child molestation and other charges. He had ruminated for days before the slaying about how Tiesler was Tinkerbell and that assaulting her would reverse a hex she put on him. After he cut her throat, he went to Tiesler's computer to search for books about witchcraft, court filings said.

He was convicted in 2004 on a federal charge of carjacking resulting in death and a jury recommended a death sentence. LeCroy's lawyers had unsuccessfully tried to halt the execution and argued that his trial lawyers didn't properly emphasise evidence about his upbringing and mental health that could have persuaded jurors not to impose a death sentence. Their last-minute appeal to the US Supreme Court was also rejected.(AP) RUP

