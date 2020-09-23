Rs 517 cr spent on PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015: MEA
Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries and Rs 517.82 crores have been spent on them in total, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:28 IST
Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries, and Rs 517.82 crores have been spent on them in total, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The information was provided in a reply given by Minister of State (MoS), MEA, V Muraleedharan, to the query posed by MP Fauzia Khan.
The reply stated that the Prime Minister's visits abroad have "enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues by other countries, and have strengthened our relations with them across a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, maritime, space, defense collaboration and people to people contact. These in turn have contributed to India's national development agenda to promote economic growth and well being of our people." The reply also added that the country is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on climate change, trans-national crime, and terrorism, cybersecurity & nuclear non-proliferation, and offering to the world its own unique initiatives for global issues like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah
Narendra Modi govt has shown the world how to fight COVID-19: BJP chief J P Nadda at party's Bengal unit meeting. PTI PNT ACD SK SK
PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment in greatly strengthening Indo-Japan ties: MEA.